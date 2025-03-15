Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Lawyers, women clash at Islamabad District Courts after heated argument (VIDEO)

Lawyers Women Clash At Islamabad District Courts After Heated Argument Video

ISLAMABAD – District and Session Courts in Islamabad witnessed a violent clash between a group of women and lawyers during a hearing in the court of Additional Session Judge Abdul Ghafur Kakar.

Reports in local media said Tanzeela Batool, a resident of Sultan Foundation Islamabad, who was at the court to appear case, was involved in the scuffle and the lawyer assaulted women including Ramla Shahzadi and Maryam Imran.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the dispute escalated rapidly, with two sides trading abuses, leading to a physical exchange of slaps. The altercation disrupted the courtroom proceedings.

Security personnel at District and Session Court intervened, with the matter being handed over to the police. Lawyer Omar Satti, who resorted to assault, was taken into police custody for further questioning.

The exact details of the dispute remain unclear as legal proceedings are underway.

This incident raised concerns over the growing tension and security challenges at local court, with calls for stronger measures to maintain decorum and safety in courtrooms.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

