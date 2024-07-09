WATCH: 'Daughters of influential lawyer' assault shop salesman in Lahore

Influential Pakistanis often lead to abusive behavior toward those they perceive as weaker, and a salesman of tuck shop next to a fuel station was subjected to physical assault by family members of a known lawyer.
CCTV footage captured the disturbing incident as salesman at a petrol pump’s tuck shop in Lahore’s Garden Town was assaulted by three girls, who were said to be the daughters of an influential person.
The incident went viral online, showing girls verbally and physically attacking the salesman. An elderly bystander attempted to intervene, but the girls, allegedly daughters of a lawyer, verbally abused him as well.
The shop owner also mentioned that the girls left without paying for their items. To the surprise of many, Garden Town police held salesman based on a complaint from an influential person, accusing him of attempting to hit back.
The viral clip sparked outrage, raising concerns about the misuse of power and the behavior of the involved parties.
Social media users are also expected to conduct thorough investigation into the incident.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 9, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.25 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal increased to 75.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|294.45
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.25
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.30
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.25
|205.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.65
|916.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
