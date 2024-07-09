ISI granted power to trace calls and messages to ensure national security

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Government has empowered the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to intercept and trace calls and messages via any telecommunication system, underscoring national security and crime prevention imperatives.

This authorization, sanctioned by the federal cabinet, is enacted under Section 54 of the Pakistan Telecommunication Act, 1996. The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication issued a gazette notification formalizing this directive.

According to the notification, ISI officers holding a rank not below grade 18, and nominated periodically, will have the authority to monitor and trace telecommunication activities. This measure is aimed at enhancing national security and facilitating the apprehension of potential threats.

The decision reflects the government's commitment to leveraging advanced intelligence capabilities to safeguard the nation.