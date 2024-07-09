Imran Khan's bail decision in high profile cases anticipated today

LAHORE - The court will announce its reserved verdict today on the interim bail applications of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in three high-profile cases.

These cases involve incidents at Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and Shadman Police Station. Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Khalid Arshad had reserved the decision after hearing the arguments from both the defense and the prosecution.

During the hearing, the prosecution strongly opposed the bail applications, urging the court to reject them. Imran Khan's lawyer, however, contended that the cases were filed out of political vendetta and pleaded for the court to grant bail.

It is noteworthy that the police stations of Sarwar Road, Gulberg, and Shadman have registered these cases against the PTI Chairman.