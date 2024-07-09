Man files case against Adiala Jail over son's mysterious death

RAWALPINDI - Shahid Bhatti, the father of Shahwaiz Bhatti, a 22-year-old inmate who died under suspicious circumstances at Adiala Jail, has filed a murder case against the jail administration, alleging foul play in his son's death.

Shahwaiz Bhatti, who had been on judicial remand since his arrest on June 10, was granted bail on July 8. However, tensions arose after an altercation with another inmate named Saim, leading to legal action against Shahwaiz and several others by the jail authorities.

Mr. Bhatti stated that on July 8, he was informed via phone that his son's health had deteriorated. Upon reaching District Headquarters Hospital, Rawalpindi, he discovered Shahwaiz's lifeless body. He expressed disbelief, claiming that the jail administration had denied him permission to meet his son earlier, despite repeated requests. Shahwaiz had reportedly been confined to solitary confinement, and his health had been at risk.

The police have initiated an investigation into the alleged murder, filing a case against the jail administration. Meanwhile, a judicial inquiry into Shahwaiz Bhatti's death has also been launched following a post-mortem examination.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the treatment of inmates and the protocols followed by Adiala Jail authorities in Rawalpindi.