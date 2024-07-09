Man files case against Adiala Jail over son's mysterious death

RAWALPINDI - Shahid Bhatti, the father of Shahwaiz Bhatti, a 22-year-old inmate who died under suspicious circumstances at Adiala Jail, has filed a murder case against the jail administration, alleging foul play in his son's death.
Shahwaiz Bhatti, who had been on judicial remand since his arrest on June 10, was granted bail on July 8. However, tensions arose after an altercation with another inmate named Saim, leading to legal action against Shahwaiz and several others by the jail authorities.
Mr. Bhatti stated that on July 8, he was informed via phone that his son's health had deteriorated. Upon reaching District Headquarters Hospital, Rawalpindi, he discovered Shahwaiz's lifeless body. He expressed disbelief, claiming that the jail administration had denied him permission to meet his son earlier, despite repeated requests. Shahwaiz had reportedly been confined to solitary confinement, and his health had been at risk.
The police have initiated an investigation into the alleged murder, filing a case against the jail administration. Meanwhile, a judicial inquiry into Shahwaiz Bhatti's death has also been launched following a post-mortem examination.
The incident has raised serious concerns about the treatment of inmates and the protocols followed by Adiala Jail authorities in Rawalpindi.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 9, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.25 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal increased to 75.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|294.45
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.25
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.30
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.25
|205.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.65
|916.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.