Gold prices in Pakistan see a slight dip after reaching record highs

After reaching an all-time high, gold prices in Pakistan have slightly declined, providing temporary relief to buyers.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of one tola of gold has decreased by Rs. 300, bringing it down to Rs. 313,700. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has dropped by Rs. 257, now standing at Rs. 268,947.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices have also witnessed a decline, with a $4 drop, bringing the global price to $2,984 per ounce.

This minor decline follows a significant surge in gold prices over the past two days. Just yesterday, gold prices in Pakistan skyrocketed by Rs. 4,700 per tola, reaching an unprecedented level. A day before that, an additional Rs. 2,800 increase per tola was recorded.

Despite the slight decrease, analysts believe gold prices remain volatile, driven by fluctuations in the international market and economic conditions.