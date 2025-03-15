Pakistan wins Davis Cup Juniors 2025 title with historic triumph

Pakistan’s junior tennis team has made history by securing the Davis Cup Juniors 2025 title, capping off an unbeaten run with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Indonesia on the final day of the tournament.

Displaying remarkable skill, determination, and teamwork throughout the competition, Team Pakistan remained undefeated and emerged as the undisputed champions. With this victory, Pakistan has now qualified for the ITF Asia/Oceania Davis Cup Juniors Qualifying Event, scheduled to take place in Kazakhstan from May 19 to 24, 2025. This elite event will feature the top 16 teams from Asia and Oceania competing for a place in the prestigious World Group.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq congratulated the team on this historic triumph, calling it a moment of immense pride for the nation. He praised Mikhail Ali Baig, Abu Bakar Talha, and Hamza Ruman, along with captain Shehzad Khan, for their dedication and perseverance, emphasizing that Pakistan’s flag is now soaring on the global tennis stage.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s journey, Aisam-ul-Haq highlighted the team’s rapid progress in recent years. In 2023, Pakistan finished 16th out of 16 teams, followed by an impressive 5th-place finish in 2024. This year, winning the championship marks a significant milestone, solidifying Pakistan’s position as an emerging force in international tennis.