Fpsc Asf Inspector Jobs 2025 Check Eligibility Other Details

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced 41 vacancies for the post of Inspector (BS-16) in the Airports Security Force (ASF), providing an excellent opportunity to the candidates looking for government jobs.

Following is the domicile and quota wise distribution of vacancies:

Merit – 3

Punjab – 20 (Open Merit: 18, Women Quota: 1, Minorities/Non-Muslims Quota: 1)

Sindh (Rural) – 5 (Open Merit: 4, Women Quota: 1)

Sindh (Urban) – 4 (Open Merit: 3, Minorities/Non-Muslims Quota: 1)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – 4

Balochistan – 2

Ex-FATA – 1

Gilgit Baltistan – 1

AJK – 1

Eligibility for ASF Inspector Jobs

Minimum Qualification: Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university in Pakistan.

Physical Standard of Fitness

Applicants must fulfill the following physical requirements:

Minimum Height:

Males: 5’6” (168 cm)

Females: 5’2” (157 cm)

Minimum Weight:

Males: 106 lbs (48.1 kg)

Females: 45 kg (99.2 lbs)

Minimum Chest Measurement (For Males Only):

Expanded: 34¾ inches (88 cm)

Unexpanded: 32¾ inches (83 cm)

Age Limit

As per FPSC advertisement, candidates must be between 20 to 28 years while a general age relaxation of 5 years is applicable as per government rules.

Where to Apply for ASF Inspector Jobs

Interested candidates can apply for the ASF Insepctor jobs by clicking this link: https://online.fpsc.gov.pk/fpsc/gr/step1.php

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

