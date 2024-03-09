Ramzan Moon in Pakistan: Ruet body meets on March 11 to sight crescent 

ISLAMABAD - Muslims in Pakistan and parts of world are set to welcome the Holy Month of Ramadan next week, and top moon sighting committee, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, meets on March 11 in Islamabad for the sighting of the crescent.

Ruet chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad will lead meeting, where they will review information and witness testimonies to determine the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the beginning of Holy Month.

Ruet chief highlighted the importance of organising moon sighting efforts throughout the country during Ramadan. He urged all Pakistanis to join the moon sighting process on Monday evening.

Ramzan 2024

Ramzan is most sacred time for Muslims across the world as people observe fast, a key part of Holy Month from dawn to dusk.

During the month, Muslims join hands to provide assistance to millions in need across the world.

