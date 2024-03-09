Ramzan Moon in Pakistan: Ruet body meets on March 11 to sight crescent 

ISLAMABAD - Muslims in Pakistan and parts of world are set to welcome the Holy Month of Ramadan next week, and top moon sighting committee, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, meets on March 11 in Islamabad for the sighting of the crescent.
Ruet chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad will lead meeting, where they will review information and witness testimonies to determine the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the beginning of Holy Month.
Ruet chief highlighted the importance of organising moon sighting efforts throughout the country during Ramadan. He urged all Pakistanis to join the moon sighting process on Monday evening.
Ramzan is most sacred time for Muslims across the world as people observe fast, a key part of Holy Month from dawn to dusk.
During the month, Muslims join hands to provide assistance to millions in need across the world.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-Mar-2024/ramadan-2024-sui-gas-schedule-for-sehr-iftar-in-lahore-other-cities
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.