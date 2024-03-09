Punjab cities on high alert as heavy rains expected from March 11

LAHORE – Pakistan Met Office predicted widespread rainfall from March 11 in Punjab, prompting Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) response as officials issued an alert amid expected heavy rains in the region.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority said there are chances of heavy showers in Punjab from March 11-14.

A westerly wave is approaching South Asian nation over the weekend and it is likely to move northeast over upper parts in the coming days.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said the upcoming weather could disrupt transportation in hilly areas. All relevant departments were advised to take preventive measures to minimize potential human and material losses.

Director General of PDMA Punjab sounded alarm to all concerned departments to be fully prepared to handle any adverse situations.