Army Chief Asim Munir witnesses Field Exercise 'Shamsheer-e-Sehra' near RYK

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir witnessed ongoing Field Exercise Shamsheer-e-Sehra in Rahim Yar Khan, says Inter Service Public Relations.
A statement issued by military's media wing said the top general visited Rahim Yar where he was briefed about drill Shamsheer-e-Sehra.
The objective of exercise Shamsheer-e-Sehra was to improve professional skills and operational procedures needed to address future challenges in the field. Gen Asim observed coordinated fire and battle maneuvers involving various elements such as Armor, Infantry, Mechanized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defense, and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles. Pakistan Air Force aircraft also took part in the exercise.
*ISPR*— Asim khan (@asamkhan851) March 9, 2024
*Rawalpindi, 9 March 2024*:
General Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops engaged in Field Exercise in training area near Rahim Yar Khan.
COAS was briefed about exercise *Shamsheer-e-Sehra -
شمشیرِ صحرا*.
The aim of the exercise was to… pic.twitter.com/ZpEjh4BmQ7
Army troops are displaying Electronic Warfare capabilities and Information Operations to disrupt communications and counter disinformation campaigns during wartime.
Army Chief also interacted with the troops in the exercise area. During his meeting with the participating troops, COAS praised their training standards, operational readiness, and high morale.
The top general stressed the importance of the Armed Forces remaining prepared for any enemy misadventures. "Pakistan Armed Forces, with the nation's support, are fully prepared to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country against all threats," ISPR quoting COAS said.
