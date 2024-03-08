Ramadan 2024: Expected office timings in Punjab from March 12

LAHORE – The Punjab government is expected to revise the office timings for the holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to commence from March 12 in Pakistan.

The timings for the government offices are revised every year in the sacred Islamic month to facilitate people with fast.

The government is likely to issue two different working hours for offices keeping in view their working days in a week.

Expected Office Timings in Punjab

The offices working on five-days a week is expected to open at 10:30 AM and close at 4:00 PM on Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, the office working hours would be from 9 AM to 1 PM.

The offices operating six days a week are expected to open at 10:30 AM and close at 4 PM on Monday to Thursday and Saturday during Ramadan 2024. However, the closing time on Fridays would be 1 PM.

The exact schedule for office timings in Punjab will be shared as soon as a notification is issued by the provincial government.