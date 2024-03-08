Ramadan 2024: Expected office timings in Punjab from March 12

LAHORE – The Punjab government is expected to revise the office timings for the holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to commence from March 12 in Pakistan.
The timings for the government offices are revised every year in the sacred Islamic month to facilitate people with fast.
The government is likely to issue two different working hours for offices keeping in view their working days in a week.
The offices working on five-days a week is expected to open at 10:30 AM and close at 4:00 PM on Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, the office working hours would be from 9 AM to 1 PM.
The offices operating six days a week are expected to open at 10:30 AM and close at 4 PM on Monday to Thursday and Saturday during Ramadan 2024. However, the closing time on Fridays would be 1 PM.
The exact schedule for office timings in Punjab will be shared as soon as a notification is issued by the provincial government.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.73
|750.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.17
|917.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.37
|733.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.94
|319.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
