Pakistan

Police bar participants of Aurat March 2024 from heading to D-Chowk

04:46 PM | 8 Mar, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Participants of Aurat March 2024 rally and police have come face to face in the federal capital as the former attempted to head towards D-Chowk.

The oragnisers had planned to hold a rally from National Press Club to D-Chowk to highlight their demands regarding gender equality in the country as the International Women’s Day is being marked today across the globe. 

As the participants started moving towards the D-Chowk, the end point for their rally, police contingent blocked their way. 

Videos circulating on social media show participants of the rally raising slogans against the police officials and government. 

However, the situation in the capital city is peaceful as police have not resorted to use of forces till the story was published. 

Lahore High Court trashes petition seeking ban on Aurat March

