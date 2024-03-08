RAWALPINDI – Quetta Gladiators are all set to take on Peshawar Zalmi in a crucial match of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) at Pindi Cricket Stadium today (Friday).

Gladiators stood at third position on the points table followed by Zalmi. They could lose the spot if Zalmi manage to bag their fifth win of the tournament.

On March 6, Karachi Kings bagged their third win of PSL 9 after comfortably defeating Quetta Gladiators by seven wickets. Hasan Ali took a four-fer to help restrict Gladiators to a measly total of 118 in the first innings. In return, Kings cruised to the target in just 15.3 overs, with seven wickets in hand.

How to live stream Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Today PSL 2024 Match in Pakistan

The game between Zalmi and Gladiators will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Today PSL 2024 Match live Stream on Web