10th Class Biology pairing scheme 2024 for all Punjab Boards

LAHORE – All educational boards in Punjab are conducting first annual examination 2024 of matric (class 10) across the province with Biology paper is scheduled for March 14 in Lahore and other regions.

Before the examination, the Punjab boards issued 10th class 2024 pairing scheme, which helps students understand the various aspects of the question paper they may encounter during examinations.

Like other subjects, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore and other cities have released the pairing scheme of Biology paper for class 10.

The Biology pairing scheme guides the candidates about the marks allocation, types of questions and pattern of paper.

10th Class Biology Pairing Scheme 2024

10th Class Biology Model Paper BISE Lahore

The BISE Lahore has also issued the model paper for Biology subject that can help students learn about the pattern and structure of the paper.