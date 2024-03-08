Mohsin Naqvi likely to become next interior minister of Pakistan

LAHORE – Mohsin Naqvi, who is currently serving as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is expected to be appointed as interior minister in cabinet of newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Reports said Naqvi, who had steered the caretaker setup in Punjab as chief minister, would be nominated for Senate election as join candidate of ruling coalition.
After his election as senator, he would be named as next interior minister of the country, local media cited sources as having said.
He would also continue as PCB chairman despite getting the new assignment in the federal government.
Last month, Mohsin Naqvi was elected unanimously and unopposed as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chairman for a three-year term.
Mr Shah Khawar had summoned a special meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar had pitched his name for the post.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.73
|750.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.17
|917.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.37
|733.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.94
|319.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
