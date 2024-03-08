Mohsin Naqvi likely to become next interior minister of Pakistan

LAHORE – Mohsin Naqvi, who is currently serving as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is expected to be appointed as interior minister in cabinet of newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Reports said Naqvi, who had steered the caretaker setup in Punjab as chief minister, would be nominated for Senate election as join candidate of ruling coalition.

After his election as senator, he would be named as next interior minister of the country, local media cited sources as having said.

He would also continue as PCB chairman despite getting the new assignment in the federal government.

Last month, Mohsin Naqvi was elected unanimously and unopposed as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chairman for a three-year term.

Mr Shah Khawar had summoned a special meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar had pitched his name for the post.