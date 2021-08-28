Pakistan reports 4,191 new cases, 120 deaths amid Covid surge

ISLAMABAD – Amid the fourth wave of the Covid pandemic, Pakistan on Saturday recorded 120 new deaths and 4,191 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the overall toll has now surged to 25,535 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,148,532 after adding the fresh 4,191 cases.

Statistics 28 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 61,306

Positive Cases: 4191

Positivity % : 6.83%

Deaths : 120 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 28, 2021

The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.83 percent. During the last 24 hours (Friday), a total of 61,306 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan.

In another achievement against the novel virus, Pakistan administered 50 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since the country’s vaccination drive began this year in February.

“Well done Pakistan!!! Landmark of 5 Crore COVID vaccine doses (50 Million doses) crossed!!!”, NCOC tweeted Friday.

Well done Pakistan!!! Landmark of 5 Crore COVID vaccine doses (50 Million doses) crossed!!! If not vaccinated yet, please get yourself vaccinated! In case you are due for 2nd dose, just walk in to any vaccination center after 28 days of 1st dose!!! Lets make Pakistan Safe!! — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 27, 2021

On the other hand, Covid-19 has killed at least 4,472,486 people since the outbreak emerged in December 2019, per reports. The US remained the worst-affected country with 633,564 deaths, followed by Brazil with 577,565, India with 436,861, Mexico with 256,287, and Peru with 198,064.