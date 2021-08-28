Pakistan reports 4,191 new cases, 120 deaths amid Covid surge
Pakistan reports 4,191 new cases, 120 deaths amid Covid surge
ISLAMABAD – Amid the fourth wave of the Covid pandemic, Pakistan on Saturday recorded 120 new deaths and 4,191 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the overall toll has now surged to 25,535 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,148,532 after adding the fresh 4,191 cases.

The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.83 percent. During the last 24 hours (Friday), a total of 61,306 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan.

In another achievement against the novel virus, Pakistan administered 50 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since the country’s vaccination drive began this year in February.

“Well done Pakistan!!! Landmark of 5 Crore COVID vaccine doses (50 Million doses) crossed!!!”, NCOC tweeted Friday.

On the other hand, Covid-19 has killed at least 4,472,486 people since the outbreak emerged in December 2019, per reports. The US remained the worst-affected country with 633,564 deaths, followed by Brazil with 577,565, India with 436,861, Mexico with 256,287, and Peru with 198,064.

