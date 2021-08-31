Covid-19: Pakistan records more than 100 fatalities for fourth time in August as positivity rate soars to 7.36pc
Covid-19: Pakistan records more than 100 fatalities for fourth time in August as positivity rate soars to 7.36pc
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s daily fatalities from coronavirus Tuesday exceeded the 100 mark for the fourth time in the current month as the country continues its battle against the novel disease.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country last reported more than 100 deaths on August 27. The death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 25,788 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,160,119.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,837 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,039,758. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 94,573 while the national positivity has soared to 7.36 percent.

At least 431,636 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 393,136 in Punjab 161,853 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 99,263 in Islamabad, 32,230 in Balochistan, 32,095 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,906 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 11,876 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,875 in Sindh, 4,963 KP, 866 in Islamabad, 697 in Azad Kashmir, 338 in Balochistan, and 173 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 52,112 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 17,756,332 since the first case was reported.

