Pakistan reports 68 deaths, 2,928 new Covid-19 cases
Share
ISLAMABAD – At least 68 people lost their lives due to the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,928 fresh infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.
According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 27,004 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,215,821.
Statistics 17 Sep 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 17, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,626
Positive Cases: 2,928
Positivity % : 5.08%
Deaths : 68
Patients on Critical Care: 4960
As of Friday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 76,581 while the national positivity has recorded at 5.08 percent.
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in five cities ... 10:32 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
LAHORE – The Punjab government has imposed smart lockdown in five major cities to slow the spread of novel ...
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:45 AM | 17 Sep, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 September 202109:39 AM | 17 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan reports 68 deaths, 2,928 new Covid-19 cases08:46 AM | 17 Sep, 2021
- China terms Australia-UK-US alliance ‘extremely irresponsible’, ...11:25 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
- ‘Inspiration 4’ – First all-civilian spaceflight launches into ...10:50 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
- Faryal Mehmood’s new bold dance video goes viral05:54 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
- Nadia Hussain in hot water over controversial statement05:27 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
- Asim Azhar and Bilal Maqsood jam together on iconic songs05:00 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021