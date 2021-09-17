Pakistan reports 68 deaths, 2,928 new Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD – At least 68 people lost their lives due to the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,928 fresh infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 27,004 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,215,821.

Statistics 17 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,626

Positive Cases: 2,928

Positivity % : 5.08%

Deaths : 68

Patients on Critical Care: 4960 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 17, 2021

As of Friday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 76,581 while the national positivity has recorded at 5.08 percent.