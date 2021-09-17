Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 September 2021
09:39 AM | 17 Sep, 2021
Share
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 112,500 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,450 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 88,412 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 103,124.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,509
|Karachi
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,509
|Islamabad
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,509
|Peshawar
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,509
|Quetta
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,509
|Sialkot
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,509
|Attock
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,509
|Gujranwala
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,509
|Jehlum
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,509
|Multan
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,509
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,509
|Gujrat
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,509
|Nawabshah
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,509
|Chakwal
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,509
|Hyderabad
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,509
|Nowshehra
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,509
|Sargodha
|PKR 114,000
|PKR 1,509
|Faisalabad
|PKR 114,000
|PKR 1,509
|Mirpur
|PKR 114,000
|PKR 1,509
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:45 AM | 17 Sep, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 September 202109:39 AM | 17 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan reports 68 deaths, 2,928 new Covid-19 cases08:46 AM | 17 Sep, 2021
- China terms Australia-UK-US alliance ‘extremely irresponsible’, ...11:25 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
- ‘Inspiration 4’ – First all-civilian spaceflight launches into ...10:50 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
Veteran actor Talat Iqbal hospitalised in US
06:07 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
- Faryal Mehmood’s new bold dance video goes viral05:54 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
- Nadia Hussain in hot water over controversial statement05:27 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
- Asim Azhar and Bilal Maqsood jam together on iconic songs05:00 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021