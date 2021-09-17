Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 September 2021
09:39 AM | 17 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 September 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 112,500 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,450 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 88,412 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 103,124.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 112,500 PKR 1,509
Karachi PKR 112,500 PKR 1,509
Islamabad PKR 112,500 PKR 1,509
Peshawar PKR 112,500 PKR 1,509
Quetta PKR 112,500 PKR 1,509
Sialkot PKR 112,500 PKR 1,509
Attock PKR 112,500 PKR 1,509
Gujranwala PKR 112,500 PKR 1,509
Jehlum PKR 112,500 PKR 1,509
Multan PKR 112,500 PKR 1,509
Bahawalpur PKR 112,500 PKR 1,509
Gujrat PKR 112,500 PKR 1,509
Nawabshah PKR 112,500 PKR 1,509
Chakwal PKR 112,500 PKR 1,509
Hyderabad PKR 112,500 PKR 1,509
Nowshehra PKR 112,500 PKR 1,509
Sargodha PKR 114,000 PKR 1,509
Faisalabad PKR 114,000 PKR 1,509
Mirpur PKR 114,000 PKR 1,509

