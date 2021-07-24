Pakistan logs 1,841 new Covid infections, 32 deaths in past 24 hours
Web Desk
09:10 AM | 24 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 32 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,841 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,971 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,001,875.

The positivity ratio now stands at 4.89 percent while authorities conducted 37,636 tests in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, Pakistan crossed the tally over the one million mark. The NCOC reported the grim milestone exactly one month after Pakistan’s tally of positive cases crossed 900,000.

In the meanwhile, the Sindh government has decided to impose tough restrictions in the province, starting from Monday, as the Covid-19 positivity ratio reached alarming levels amid an uptick in Delta variant cases in Karachi.

The authorities have also decided to reduce the business timings as from Monday onwards, shopping malls and markets will be allowed to operate from 6 am till 6 pm. However, grocery stores and other businesses of essential services will be allowed to open round the clock.

It also decided to close marriage halls and shrines across the province while no other functions will be allowed as the positivity ratio crossed 10%.

