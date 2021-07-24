Pakistan logs 1,841 new Covid infections, 32 deaths in past 24 hours
Share
ISLAMABAD – At least 32 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,841 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,971 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,001,875.
Statistics 24 Jul 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 24, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 37,636
Positive Cases: 1841
Positivity % : 4.89%
Deaths : 32
The positivity ratio now stands at 4.89 percent while authorities conducted 37,636 tests in the last 24 hours.
On Friday, Pakistan crossed the tally over the one million mark. The NCOC reported the grim milestone exactly one month after Pakistan’s tally of positive cases crossed 900,000.
In the meanwhile, the Sindh government has decided to impose tough restrictions in the province, starting from Monday, as the Covid-19 positivity ratio reached alarming levels amid an uptick in Delta variant cases in Karachi.
Pakistan’s coronavirus tally crosses 1 million 08:48 AM | 23 Jul, 2021
Pakistan reported 1,425 cases during the last 24 hours, taking the tally over one million mark, the National Command ...
The authorities have also decided to reduce the business timings as from Monday onwards, shopping malls and markets will be allowed to operate from 6 am till 6 pm. However, grocery stores and other businesses of essential services will be allowed to open round the clock.
It also decided to close marriage halls and shrines across the province while no other functions will be allowed as the positivity ratio crossed 10%.
Sindh reimposes restrictions from Monday amid ... 05:38 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
KARACHI – The Sindh government has decided to impose tough restrictions in the province, starting from Monday, as ...
- Sindh to block SIM cards for unvaccinated citizens as Covid cases soar11:24 AM | 24 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan to receive 3mn Moderna covid vaccines from US10:50 AM | 24 Jul, 2021
-
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:31 AM | 24 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan logs 1,841 new Covid infections, 32 deaths in past 24 hours09:10 AM | 24 Jul, 2021
- Beauty & technique — that’s Adnan Qazi05:00 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
- Shilpa Shetty breaks silence after husband’s arrest in pornography ...03:49 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
- Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain welcome first baby03:16 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021