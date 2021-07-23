Sindh reimposes restrictions from Monday amid spike in Covid cases

KARACHI – The Sindh government has decided to impose tough restrictions in the province, starting from Monday, as the Covid-19 positivity ratio reached alarming levels amid uptick in Deltan variant cases in Karachi.

The provincial government has decided to reduce the business timings as from Monday onwards, shopping malls and markets will be allowed to operate from 6am till 6pm. However, grocery stores and other businesses of essential services will be allowed to open round the clock.

It also decided to close marriage halls and shrines across the province while no other functions will be allowed as the positivity ratio crossed 10%.

The decisions were taken during a meeting of the Provincial Coronavirus Task Force chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

There will also be a ban on indoor and outdoor dining at the restaurants, which will be allowed to offer takeaway and delivery services.

Education institutions in Sindh will also remain closed from Monday onwards, but exams will be held as per schedule.

The provincial health secretary informed the meeting situation in Karachi continued to worsening with spread ratio stands at 21.58% in the metropolitan.

CM Murad observed that the coronavirus situation could deteriorate further after Eid.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has decided to write the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to get the mobile sims of unvaccinated people blocked as the fourth COVID-19 wave hit the country.

Adviser to the Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab Friday tweeted that the Sindh government has decided to approach the NCOC and the PTA that mobile sims of unvaccinated people should be blocked.