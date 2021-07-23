Noor Mukadama killing case – Police seek suspect’s name be placed on ECL
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamilur Rehman on Friday directed the investigation team probing the murder of former Pakistani diplomat’s daughter to recommend the relevant authorities that the name of suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).
Noor Mukadam, 27, daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at the residence of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect, in the capital's upscale Sector F-7/4 on Tuesday earlier this week.
The IGP issued the instruction while chairing a meeting with the probe team.
He also instructed the team to acquire criminal records of the suspect from the United States and United Kingdom.
The police chief further recommended that the evidence collected from the crime scene be sent to forensic laboratory.
"The case should be concluded in the light of concrete evidence at the earliest," the statement quoted the IGP as saying. "All the requirements for justice should be met so that the culprit be handed severe punishment."
