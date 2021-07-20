Son of business tycoon arrested for murder of ex-Pakistani diplomat's daughter in Islamabad

11:25 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
Son of business tycoon arrested for murder of ex-Pakistani diplomat's daughter in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – Police have arrested the son of a well-known businessman for allegedly killing the daughter of former Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea Shaukat Mukadam in the F-7/4 sector of the federal capital.

In a tweet, the capital police said that investigation into the matter has been initiated, adding that the suspect has been arrested.

The accused has been identified as a businessman named Zahir Jaffar, who reportedly had shot the girl before beheading her with a sharp sickle.

The girl named Noor Mukadam was reportedly at the house of Jaffar since yesterday.

More to follow… 

