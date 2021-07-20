Son of business tycoon arrested for murder of ex-Pakistani diplomat's daughter in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Police have arrested the son of a well-known businessman for allegedly killing the daughter of former Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea Shaukat Mukadam in the F-7/4 sector of the federal capital.

In a tweet, the capital police said that investigation into the matter has been initiated, adding that the suspect has been arrested.

اسلام آباد سیکٹر 4/F-7 میں خاتون کے قتل کا معاملہ قتل کی اطلاع ملتےہی سینئر افسران نےموقع واردات پر پہنچ کر تحقیقات شروع کردیں۔ قتل میں ممکنہ طور پر ملوث ظاہر جعفر نامی شخص کو موقع واردات سے گرفتار کرکے تھانہ منتقل کردیاگیا۔

وقوعہ کا مقدمہ درج کیا جارہا ہے#IslamabadPolice — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) July 20, 2021

The accused has been identified as a businessman named Zahir Jaffar, who reportedly had shot the girl before beheading her with a sharp sickle.

The girl named Noor Mukadam was reportedly at the house of Jaffar since yesterday.

More to follow…