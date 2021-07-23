Pakistan asks UN to probe India’s state-sponsored spying operation against PM Imran, others 

06:29 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has called on the United Nations to thoroughly investigate India’s organized spying operation against rights activists, journalists and global leaders including Prime Minister Imran Khan. 

In view of the gravity of these reports, we call on the relevant UN bodies to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring the facts to light, and hold the Indian perpetrators to account.

Responding to media queries regarding India’s use of Israeli spyware – Pegasus – to hack the phones and computers of journalists, judges, diplomats, government officials, rights activists, and global leaders, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the relevant UN bodies should bring the facts to light, and hold the Indian perpetrators to account.

“We have noted with serious concern recent international media reports exposing Indian government’s organised spying operations against its own citizens, foreigners as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan, using an Israeli origin spyware,” the statement read.

The FO also condemned in strongest possible terms India’s state-sponsored, continuing and widespread surveillance and spying operations in clear breach of global norms of responsible state behaviour.

Keeping a clandestine tab on dissenting voices is a long-standing textbook ploy of the RSS-BJP regime to commit human rights atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and peddle disinformation against Pakistan. The world has seen the true face of the so-called Indian “democracy” when the reports of EU Disinfo Lab, Indian Chronicle, surfaced earlier last year.

“We are closely following these revelations and will bring the Indian abuses to the attention of appropriate global platforms,” he said.

