South Africa detects new variant of Covid-19
Share
South African scientists have detected a new variant of COVID-19 and are conducting experiments to understand its implications.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday that it has found 22 cases of variant B.1.1.529 following genomic sequencing.
"Although the data are limited, our experts are working overtime with all the established surveillance systems to understand the new variant and what the potential implications could be," the statement quoted the NICD's Professor Adrian Puren as saying.
South Africa was the first country to report the cases of the Beta variant last year. Beta is one of only four labelled "of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO) because there is evidence that it is more contagious and vaccines are less effective against it.
‘MU’ — WHO monitoring new variant of ... 05:46 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
GENEVA – The World Health Organization has said it is monitoring a new variant of coronavirus labeled as "Mu", ...
- South Africa detects new variant of Covid-1910:25 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
- Italy’s defence secretary general meets COAS Bajwa10:02 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
- Man sentenced to death for smuggling Netflix’s Squid Game into ...09:15 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
-
- PM Imran inaugurates Sohni Dharti Remittance Program for overseas ...07:57 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
-
- Maya Ali, Ayesha Omar express anger as video of lawyers thrashing a ...05:45 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
- Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig’s honeymoon video goes viral05:00 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021