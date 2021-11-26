BANvPAK – Bangladesh win the toss and elect to bat first against Pakistan in first Test
08:45 AM | 26 Nov, 2021
BANvPAK – Bangladesh win the toss and elect to bat first against Pakistan in first Test
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match series in Chittagong.

As far as the head-to-head record goes, Pakistan have played three series in Bangladesh and won five of the six Tests. Pakistan's last win came in Dhaka, in May 2015, when they trounced Bangladesh by 328 runs.

The Men in Green, fresh off an impressive T20 World Cup campaign, quickly brushed off their disappointing semi-final loss against Australia by registering an impressive 3-0 victory over hosts Bangladesh.

It will be a special debut for Abdullah Shafique, who will make his debut against Bangladesh in today's match. The right-handed batsman, who has impressed in Pakistan's domestic cricket so far, has been chosen by skipper Babar Azam to play instead of the more experienced left-handed batsman Imam-ul-Haq.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain

