Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 November 2021
09:31 AM | 26 Nov, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 119,300 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 102,280 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs Rs. 93,756 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 109,358.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,530
|Karachi
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,530
|Quetta
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,530
|Attock
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,530
|Multan
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,530
- Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup match sets new viewership record12:30 PM | 26 Nov, 2021
- PM Imran Khan vows to enhance economic ties with Uzbekistan12:00 PM | 26 Nov, 2021
- PTV withdraws 100m compensation claim against Shoaib Akhtar11:30 AM | 26 Nov, 2021
- Saudi Arabia to transfer $3 billion to Pakistan this week10:52 AM | 26 Nov, 2021
- ECP asks government to release funds for EVMs10:27 AM | 26 Nov, 2021
Man sentenced to death for smuggling Netflix’s Squid Game into North Korea
09:15 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
- Mushk Kaleem all set to marry Nadir Zia next month08:17 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
- Maya Ali, Ayesha Omar express anger as video of lawyers thrashing a ...05:45 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
- Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig’s honeymoon video goes viral05:00 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021