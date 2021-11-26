Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 November 2021
Web Desk
09:31 AM | 26 Nov, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 November 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 119,300 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 102,280 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs Rs. 93,756  and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs  109,358.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 119,300 PKR 1,530
Karachi PKR 119,300 PKR 1,530
Islamabad PKR 119,300 PKR 1,530
Peshawar PKR 119,300 PKR 1,530
Quetta PKR 119,300 PKR 1,530
Sialkot PKR 119,300 PKR 1,530
Attock PKR 119,300 PKR 1,530
Gujranwala PKR 119,300 PKR 1,530
Jehlum PKR 119,300 PKR 1,530
Multan PKR 119,300 PKR 1,530
Bahawalpur PKR 119,300 PKR 1,530
Gujrat PKR 119,300 PKR 1,530
Nawabshah PKR 119,300 PKR 1,530
Chakwal PKR 119,300 PKR 1,530
Hyderabad PKR 119,300 PKR 1,530
Nowshehra PKR 119,300 PKR 1,530
Sargodha PKR 119,300 PKR 1,530
Faisalabad PKR 119,300 PKR 1,530
Mirpur PKR 119,300 PKR 1,530

