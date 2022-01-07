Karachi launches door-to-door vaccination campaign for women amid Omicron rise
KARACHI – The Sindh government has decided to launch a door-to-door vaccination campaign for largely unvaccinated and stay-at-home women to control the spread of the virus in the country’s largest city amid Omicron-fuelled fifth wave of the pandemic.
Karachi recorded 648 virus cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Sindh health department, these cases included 136 confirmed and 56 suspected cases of the omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa. Karachi’s positivity rate surged to 10%, from 4.74% on Dec. 31.
Qasim Siraj Soomro, parliamentary health secretary of the Sindh provincial government, told the media that most of the housewives in the city have not received vaccine jabs against Covid-19.
He said that the women lagged behind the men when the rate of vaccination is compared.
The provincial government will send female health workers to each house in the city to vaccinate women.
“We plan to target clusters in urban areas and at later stage in rural areas,” said the parliamentary secretary.
