Indian soldiers kill another three young Kashmiris in fresh act of state terrorism
Web Desk
11:00 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
Indian soldiers kill another three young Kashmiris in fresh act of state terrorism
Share

SRINAGAR – Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, have killed another three young Kashmiris in Badgam district of the illegally occupied region.

The occupational forces targetted the youth during a cordon and search operation in Chadoora area, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Friday.

Another four people were arrested in the in downtown area of Srinagar city.

In a statement, All Parties Hurriyat Conference condemned the unabated killings, arrests and other atrocities by Indian forces’ personnel across the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, occupation authorities disallowed people to offer Jumma (Friday) prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today, for the 23rd consecutive week.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, in a statement, termed the authorities’ action as a serious violation of fundamental religious rights of Muslims and interference in their religious affairs.

Indian troops kill another three young Kashmiris ... 10:21 PM | 5 Jan, 2022

SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism have killed three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama ...

On the other hand, a report released by Kashmir Media Service, says India has become a fascist state and Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and low-caste Hindus were living in a state of constant fear in India as their persecution had increased manifold since Modi came to power in 2014.

More From This Category
Karachi launches door-to-door vaccination ...
10:42 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
Pakistan's NSA Moeed Yusuf to visit Afghanistan ...
10:22 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
New school inaugurated inside Narowal jail
10:01 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
Noor Mukadam case: Court rules Zahir Jaffer not ...
09:22 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
Pakistan announces 'largest ever' seizure of ...
09:05 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
Pakistan to host next OIC summit in March
08:01 PM | 7 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kapil Sharma show star attempts suicide by consuming poison
11:35 PM | 7 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr