Pakistan logs 693 new Covid cases, two deaths
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 693 more coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data showed Saturday morning.
The new COVID-19 infections were detected after diagnostic testing on 23,423 samples, placing the country’s active case count at 10,004 cases and the positivity rate at 2.96%.
Meanwhile, two patients suffering from coronavirus succumbed to the disease overnight, taking the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 30,464, while 265 patients recovered.
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 23,423
Positive Cases: 693
Positivity %: 2.96%
Deaths: 02
Patients on Critical Care: 180
However, 180 patients are still being treated in critical care units.
