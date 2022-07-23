Pakistan logs 693 new Covid cases, two deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 693 more coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data showed Saturday morning.

The new COVID-19 infections were detected after diagnostic testing on 23,423 samples, placing the country’s active case count at 10,004 cases and the positivity rate at 2.96%.

Meanwhile, two patients suffering from coronavirus succumbed to the disease overnight, taking the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 30,464, while 265 patients recovered.

COVID-19 Statistics 23 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 23,423

Positive Cases: 693

Positivity %: 2.96%

Deaths: 02

Patients on Critical Care: 180 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 23, 2022

However, 180 patients are still being treated in critical care units.