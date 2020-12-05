Pakistan reports 3,119 daily COVID-19 cases, positivity rate hits 7.59pc

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 44 deaths, 3,119 fresh cases in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,303 while the number of confirmed cases has surged to 413,191.

Highest positivity ratio observed in Abbottabad at 17.57%, followed by Rawalpindi 15.26%, Karachi 14.31% and Hyderabad at 12.13%.

2441 Covid patients are in critical condition across Pakistan and the number of critical patients is rising fast amid the second wave.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Pakistan crossed the mark of 50,000. At least 352,529 people have recovered from the virus up until now.

Bilawal Bhutto tests negative for COVID-19 06:02 PM | 4 Dec, 2020 KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has recovered from COVID-19, said Sindh ...

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

Till now 180,904 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 122,293 in Punjab, 48,683 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,392 in Balochistan, 31,992 in Islamabad, 7,219 in Azad Kashmir and 4,708 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 3,137 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 2,991 in Sindh, 1,399 in KP, 169 in Balochistan, 334 in Islamabad, 175 in Azad Kashmir and 98 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,713,341 coronavirus tests and at least 41,115 in the last 24 hours.

Furthermore, all provinces have banned indoor dining and limited timings for markets, shops, and shopping malls. Many areas in the country have been placed under smart lockdowns.