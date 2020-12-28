Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,974 new infections, 55 deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 55 deaths and 1,974 new cases in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of confirmed cases has surged to 473,309. Pakistan has so far reported 9,929 deaths.

1,760 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours whereas the total number of recoveries stands at 423,892.

The active cases stand at 39,488 and the national positivity rate of COVID-19 infections recorded at 6.13 percent.

Sindh remains first in terms of confirmed cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

Till now 211,276 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 136,147 in Punjab 57,467 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 37,272 in Islamabad, 18,082 in Balochistan, 8,215 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,850 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

At least 3, 921 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,491 in Sindh, 1,609 in KP, 407 in Islamabad, 218 in Azad Kashmir, 182 in Balochistan, and 101 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The highest positivity ratio observed in Abbottabad 15.95% followed by Karachi at 14.81% and Hyderabad at 14.47%.The positivity ratio in various federating units is as: AJK 12.54%, Balochistan is 2.71%, GB 0%, Islamabad 5.94%, KP 5.16%, Punjab 4.06% and Sindh 8.61%

Around 32,205 tests were conducted across Pakistan during the last 24 hours while 6,589,317 samples have been tested so far.