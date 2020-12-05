Here's the first tweet of Babar Azam after abuse allegations
LAHORE – Pakistani skipper Babar Azam is currently in New Zealand, leading Pakistan for three T20Is and two Test matches next month.
The 26-year-old took to Twitter Saturday, posting a mirror selfie holding an iPhone 11 Pro Max in a red cover. He sarcastically captioned the post with “One thing at a time”.
One thing at a time. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/NZa6ibIGco— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) December 5, 2020
His caption although seems focused on his cricketing skills, but social media users in Pakistan are relating it with the serious allegations by a woman who claims to be his former girlfriend.
Earlier this week, a Lahore sessions court had sought reply from the police for not registering a case on a complaint against Pakistan cricketer.
Hamiza Mukhtar has accused 'former neighbour and classmate' Azam of being in years-long relationship with her and even impregnating her at one point, only to force her to abort upon the advice of Usman Qadir - another national cricketer and Azam's close friend.
