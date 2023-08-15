Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg’s text chat about touted fight leaked online

An alleged text messaging held between Tesla chief Elon Musk and Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg about their much-anticipated fight have went viral on social media.
The billionaires agreed to the touted bout in June this year, garnering huge media attention. But, the rivals have not reached a consensus on a date for the fight, despite engaging in war of words for months.
The tension between the tech giants intensified after the launch of Threads in July, with the rival messaging app to X attracting more than 100 million sign-ups in less than seven days.
Such uncertainty has raised doubts the fight will be held.
Commenting on the delay in fight, Zuckerberg remarked that Elon Musk "isn't serious" about holding fight and "it's time to move on".
In a post shared on Threads, the Meta chief said he had offered Twitter owner "a real date" but the rival had made excuses.
Musk had earlier on Sunday took to his own messaging site X, saying that he was willing to fight as early as Monday.
Amid the prevailing confusion, Elon Musk's biographer, Walter Isaacson, has shared screenshots of text messages between the two billionaires.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">I got this text message from Elon Musk at 4:44am CT showing a screenshot of some text messages in which he tells Mark Zuckerberg they should fight this Monday at Zuckerberg’s home in Palo Alto. <a href="https://t.co/krgRsH5P5G">pic.twitter.com/krgRsH5P5G</a></p>— Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) <a href="https://twitter.com/WalterIsaacson/status/1690682632713940992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 13, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
It looks that Musk has sent a screenshot of his chat with Meta owner, with Isaacson replying 'wow' and Musk sending back a laughing face emoji.
