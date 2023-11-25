Search

Hania Aamir comes under fire for transforming into iconic Catwoman

Web Desk
12:48 PM | 25 Nov, 2023
Source: haniaheheofficial/Instagram

Talented and gorgeous Hania Aamir has made a name for herself in Pakistani showbiz industry and she stands out not only for her impeccable acting prowess but also for her huge fan base.

The Ishqiya actor’s bubbly persona and killer looks are some of the reasons why her millions are in love with her, closely following her on Instagram and other social media platforms.

And, it's not just the acting talent of 26-year-old that keeps fans on their toes but her fashion choices that continue to stir intriguing debates and discussions.

She recently appeared on social sites by flaunting her inner feline allure, transforming her into Catwoman - a fictional character who appears in comic books published by DC Comics.

Donning a crafted leather Catwoman suit, Hania dropped several pictures. The snaps show sleek cat ears headband atop her head of costume like suit as she exuded fierceness and elegance. She also opted for opera gloves complementing her look more endearing.

The post garnered thousands of likes with people praising the actress, however, it triggered keyboard warriors who trolled her for Halloween party and revealing attires.

Hania's recent works include Superstar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, as she appeared in several commercial projects.

