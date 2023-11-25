Yamaha YBR 125 new price in Pakistan November 2023

Yamaha offers wide range of bikes and its leading model YBR 125 made its presence felt, competing bikes in its league. YBR 125 is a fusion of sporty looks with no compromise on performance.

The popularity of the YBR 125 is credited to the new design of bikes in Pakistani market and its comes with powerful engine, front disc brakes, tachometer, and other latest features.

All variants of YBR became successful, despite high prices. The company continued to increase rates for its motorcycles due to the depreciation of the lcoal currency, and increase in production cost.

In recent update, the company jacked up price of YBR 125, which comes with sporty look and five-speed transmission, by Rs17,000.

Yamaha YBR 125 Latest Price in Pakistan

After the latest announcement, the latest price of Yamaha YBR 125 stands at Rs452,500 in Pakistan.

Yamaha YBR 125 Specs