Yamaha YBR 125 new price in Pakistan November 2023

Yamaha offers wide range of bikes and its leading model YBR 125 made its presence felt, competing bikes in its league. YBR 125 is a fusion of sporty looks with no compromise on performance.
The popularity of the YBR 125 is credited to the new design of bikes in Pakistani market and its comes with powerful engine, front disc brakes, tachometer, and other latest features.
All variants of YBR became successful, despite high prices. The company continued to increase rates for its motorcycles due to the depreciation of the lcoal currency, and increase in production cost.
In recent update, the company jacked up price of YBR 125, which comes with sporty look and five-speed transmission, by Rs17,000.
After the latest announcement, the latest price of Yamaha YBR 125 stands at Rs452,500 in Pakistan.
Yamaha YBR 125 Specs
Pakistani rupee witnessed losses against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.
On Saturday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284.87 for buying and 285.37 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.87
|285.37
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.08
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
Gold is losing ground in local markets despite upward trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,700, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,930.
Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs197,449, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,475 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs161,550 for tola over the weekend.
In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce, gaining $8 on Saturday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.