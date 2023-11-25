Pakistan launches e-passport facility (Check fee structure)

ISLAMABAD – The government has introduced electronic passport facility across the country to make the immigration process easier at airports for traveller.

With more than 20 features, the e-passport will carry complete record of the passenger and its travel details. People will be able to apply for the e-passport at any passport office across the country.

Smart gates will be installed at all international airports across the Pakistan, reports said, adding that e-passport holders will use them for the immigration.

The Directorate General Immigration and Passports has also announced rates for the different categories of the e-passport. Following is the fee structure:

E-Passport with Five Years Validity

Category Fee Normal (36 pages) Rs9,000 Urgent (36 pages) Rs13,000 Normal (72 pages) Rs15,000 Urgent (72 pages) Rs27,000

E-Passport with 10 Years Validity