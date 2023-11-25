PSL 9: Naseem Shah quits Quetta Gladiators to join Islamabad United

LAHORE – Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has parted ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Reports said the Islamabad United had decided to include the right-arm pacer in their team, adding that both sides are close to sign an agreement in this regard.
On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators wanted to include Azam Khan in their squad while Mohammad Wasim Jr also intends to join the Gladiators for the PSL 2024.
Preparations are ramping up for PSL 9, having now finalised the Pick Order for the Player Draft. Quetta Gladiators will make the first pick in the Pakistan Super League 2024 Player Draft.
Karachi Kings and two-time champions Islamabad United will have the second and third picks. The fourth and fifth picks will be done by Peshawar Zalmi and last season’s runners-up Multan Sultans respectively while winners of the past two editions Lahore Qalandars will finish the first round with the sixth pick.
Pakistani rupee witnessed losses against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.
On Saturday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284.87 for buying and 285.37 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.87
|285.37
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.08
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
Gold is losing ground in local markets despite upward trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,700, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,930.
Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs197,449, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,475 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs161,550 for tola over the weekend.
In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce, gaining $8 on Saturday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
