PSL 9: Naseem Shah quits Quetta Gladiators to join Islamabad United

LAHORE – Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has parted ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Reports said the Islamabad United had decided to include the right-arm pacer in their team, adding that both sides are close to sign an agreement in this regard.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators wanted to include Azam Khan in their squad while Mohammad Wasim Jr also intends to join the Gladiators for the PSL 2024.

Preparations are ramping up for PSL 9, having now finalised the Pick Order for the Player Draft. Quetta Gladiators will make the first pick in the Pakistan Super League 2024 Player Draft.

Karachi Kings and two-time champions Islamabad United will have the second and third picks. The fourth and fifth picks will be done by Peshawar Zalmi and last season’s runners-up Multan Sultans respectively while winners of the past two editions Lahore Qalandars will finish the first round with the sixth pick.