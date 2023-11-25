China faces another epidemic after lifting Covid restrictions

BEIJING – China has reported an increase in influenza-like illness, causing respiratory issues among people and undiagnosed pneumonia in children in its norther region.

Reports said the illness is affecting people at a rapid pace, prompting the government to issue a red alert in this regard and summoning data from schools and hospitals.

Taking notice of the situation, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has made an official request to China for detailed information on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children.

China has systems in place to capture information on trends in influenza, influenza-like illnesses, RSV and SARS-CoV-2, and reports to platforms such as the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System.

“We have also requested further information about recent trends in the circulation of known pathogens including influenza, SARS-CoV-2, RSV and mycoplasma pneumoniae, and the current burden on health care systems,” WHO said in a statement, adding that it is .also in contact with clinicians and scientists through existing technical partnerships and networks in China.

Earlier this month, Chinese authorities from the National Health Commission reported an increase in incidence of respiratory diseases in China.

Chinese authorities attributed this increase to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens such as influenza, mycoplasma pneumoniae (a common bacterial infection which typically affects younger children), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19).

They had stressed the need for enhanced disease surveillance in healthcare facilities and community settings, as well as strengthening the capacity of the health system to manage patients.