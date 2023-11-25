From Asim Azhar to Ducky bhai: Celebs attend Imam-ul-Haq's pre-wedding Qawwali night

Following in the footsteps of Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shan Masood, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, the latest cricketer from the Pakistan cricket team to embark on the journey to wedded bliss is 27-year-old Imam-ul-Haq. He is poised to bring home his bride, the Norway-based Pakistani doctor Anmol Mehmood, later this week.

Commencing with a vibrant mehendi event in Norway earlier this week, the pre-wedding festivities set the stage for Haq and Mehmood's private ceremony scheduled for November 25, Saturday, followed by their Valima reception the next day.

As part of the week-long celebration, a Qawwali night unfolded in Lahore on Thursday, offering a glimpse into the couple's joyous moments. The very first images of the duo at the event have surfaced on social media, featuring a caption that reads, "Tradition meets melody. Ready for our Qawali Night."

These pictures, skillfully captured by the acclaimed celebrity photographer and videographer Izzah Shaheen Malik, also known as Pictroizzah, were shared by the couple in a joint post on Instagram. Both Imam-ul-Haq and his bride-to-be adorned themselves in exquisite ensembles crafted by the renowned Pakistani couturier, HSY (Hassan Sheheryar Yasin), for this glitzy affair held at The Nishat Hotel in Lahore.

The glamorous affair featured the illustrious presence of former cricket captains Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed. Notably, Babar Azam was seen sharing laughs with the groom-to-be, adding an extra layer of camaraderie to the festivities. Among the distinguished guests was the iconic Pakistani pop sensation, Asim Azhar, accompanied by his fiancée, Meerub Ali, a prominent social media influencer. As a mark of warm congratulations, Azhar took to his Instagram, showering the couple with heartfelt wishes. The star-studded event also welcomed other notable figures, including the popular YouTube couple Ducky Bhai and Aroob Jatoi, alongside Shahveer and Ayesha, and Iqra Kanwal with her husband.

