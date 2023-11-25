From Asim Azhar to Ducky bhai: Celebs attend Imam-ul-Haq's pre-wedding Qawwali night

Following in the footsteps of Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shan Masood, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, the latest cricketer from the Pakistan cricket team to embark on the journey to wedded bliss is 27-year-old Imam-ul-Haq. He is poised to bring home his bride, the Norway-based Pakistani doctor Anmol Mehmood, later this week.
Commencing with a vibrant mehendi event in Norway earlier this week, the pre-wedding festivities set the stage for Haq and Mehmood's private ceremony scheduled for November 25, Saturday, followed by their Valima reception the next day.
As part of the week-long celebration, a Qawwali night unfolded in Lahore on Thursday, offering a glimpse into the couple's joyous moments. The very first images of the duo at the event have surfaced on social media, featuring a caption that reads, "Tradition meets melody. Ready for our Qawali Night."
These pictures, skillfully captured by the acclaimed celebrity photographer and videographer Izzah Shaheen Malik, also known as Pictroizzah, were shared by the couple in a joint post on Instagram. Both Imam-ul-Haq and his bride-to-be adorned themselves in exquisite ensembles crafted by the renowned Pakistani couturier, HSY (Hassan Sheheryar Yasin), for this glitzy affair held at The Nishat Hotel in Lahore.
The glamorous affair featured the illustrious presence of former cricket captains Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed. Notably, Babar Azam was seen sharing laughs with the groom-to-be, adding an extra layer of camaraderie to the festivities. Among the distinguished guests was the iconic Pakistani pop sensation, Asim Azhar, accompanied by his fiancée, Meerub Ali, a prominent social media influencer. As a mark of warm congratulations, Azhar took to his Instagram, showering the couple with heartfelt wishes. The star-studded event also welcomed other notable figures, including the popular YouTube couple Ducky Bhai and Aroob Jatoi, alongside Shahveer and Ayesha, and Iqra Kanwal with her husband.
Congratulations Imam ul Haq Bhai ❤️👏— H A M Z A 🇵🇰 (@HamzaKhan259) November 24, 2023
Wish you Good luck for your future life pic.twitter.com/mKglASsmoJ
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-25/imam-ul-haq-s-pre-wedding-qawwali-night-see-pictures-1700917775-3327.jpeg
Pakistani rupee witnessed losses against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.
On Saturday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284.87 for buying and 285.37 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.87
|285.37
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.08
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
Gold is losing ground in local markets despite upward trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,700, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,930.
Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs197,449, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,475 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs161,550 for tola over the weekend.
In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce, gaining $8 on Saturday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
