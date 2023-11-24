Pakistani cricketer Imamul Haq is set to tie the knot with Anmol, a talented doctor of Pakistani origin based in Norway.

Recently, captivating pictures from Dr Anmol's Mehndi photoshoot were shared, exuding sheer elegance and charm.

The Qawali Night celebration of Imamul Haq is underway in Lahore. Renowned Qawwali artist, Hamza Akram, enthralled the guests with soulful renditions including the popular track "Bol Kaffara." Among the attendees were Iqra Kanwal, Saad Rehman (Ducky), and Aroob Jatoi, alongside prominent cricketers such as Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Usman Qadir. Former cricketers including Waqar Younis, Mushtaq Ahmed and Inzamaul Haq were also present on the occasion.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-24/imamul-haq-s-photos-from-qawali-night-surface-1700816508-4497.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-24/imamul-haq-s-photos-from-qawali-night-surface-1700816508-3868.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-24/imamul-haq-s-photos-from-qawali-night-surface-1700816508-5457.jpg