Smog issue: LHC orders closure of all cafes in Lahore's Johar Town by 10pm daily except Saturdays

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the closure of all cafes in Johar Town area of the city by 10 pm daily except Saturdays they will be allowed to work till 11pm in latest measures to tackle intensifying smog.
LHC's Justice Shahid Karim issued the directives to the authorities while hearing petitions regarding smog issue in the province.
Latest data available on IQAir website, which monitors air quality in various cities of the world, shows the Lahore's AQI stands at 349 at noon today, which falls under the category of hazardous.
A day earlier, the Punjab government has issued a notification regarding closure of all educational institutions on Friday and Saturday as party of safety measures for prevention and control of smog disease in the province.
A notification issued by Relief Commission Nabeel Javed had declared Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions as calamity affected areas due to smog. It added that there shall be “restricted movement” in the area of the said divisions.
“All Public and private schools, colleges, universities and educational institutions shall remain closed on Friday and Saturday,” reads the notification.
جمعہ اور ہفتہ کو تعلیمی ادارے بند رہیں گے!— Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) November 23, 2023
وزیراعلیٰ @MohsinnaqviC42 نے لاہور سمیت 6 ڈویژنز کے تعلیمی اداروں میں جمعے اور ہفتے کی عام تعطیل کا اعلان کر دیا pic.twitter.com/7HFF3XvwF6
It said that all markets, shops and restaurants shall open after 3:00pm on Friday and Saturday, adding that all office “shall open after 3:00 PM on Saturday”.
Pakistani rupee advanced its positive momentum against US dollar in the open market on Friday amid positive economic indicators.
On Friday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 283.9 for buying and 287 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moves down to 77.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.5 for buying and 76.65 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.9
|287
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.95
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.25
|185.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.01
|767.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208.2
|210.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.12
|40.52
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.61
|36.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.5
|1.57
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.41
|935.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.33
|61.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.96
|174.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.8
|27.1
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.33
|749.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.25
|210.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.13
|325.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.13
|8.28
Gold prices decreased on Friday in line with the trend in the international market.
On Friday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs215,200, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,500.
Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,124, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,265.
In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Karachi
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Quetta
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Attock
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Multan
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.