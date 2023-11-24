Breaking: Emirates suspends all flights to Israel

DUBAI - World-famous airline, Emirates has announced suspension of all flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel.
In an official press release on Friday, the carrier announced that they were 'closely monitoring the situation in Israel' and were in close contact with the relevant authorities.
'Customers with onward connections to Tel Aviv on Emirates flights will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice,' the carrier announced.
The carrier directed the affected customers to contact their booking agents for alternatives, refunds, cancellations or for rebooking their flight itineraries.
'Customers are requested to ensure their contact details are correct by visiting Manage Your Booking to receive updates,' the firm said.
It bears mentioning that a number of airlines suspended operations to Israel after fresh conflict that erupted in October.
As the violence began, German airline Lufthansa announced to cut flights to Israel following the conflict which has drawn international attention.
“Given the current security situation in Tel Aviv,” Lufthansa will maintain a single flight to Frankfurt but “all other Lufthansa flights to and from Tel Aviv have been canceled for this Saturday,” the carrier said.
Moreover, Austrian Airlines, Swiss Air and Turkish Airlines were also among the carriers to cancel flights to and from Israel.
Additionally, Wizz Air also diverted multiple flights that were en route to Israel when the confrontation started. Airbus jets from Catania, Cluj, Debrecen and Warsaw all diverted to Larnaca, the airport on the island of Cyprus; a United Airlines flight to Tel Aviv was also diverted back to San Francisco as the tension escalated.
Meanwhile, the State Department also issued an urgent security alert for Israel, informing US citizens to “remain vigilant” and to “take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness”.
The severity of the conflict can be assessed from the fact that a Wizz Air flight from Rome to Tel Aviv turned around and flew back to its starting point; the same happened with an Anadulojet service from Istanbul when the fresh tension began.
Though the Emirates has announced the suspension, normalcy seems to be returning to the region as an agreement has been signed between the two sides that would ensure a pause of fighting for four days and exchange of captives and prisoners.
Pakistani rupee advanced its positive momentum against US dollar in the open market on Friday amid positive economic indicators.
On Friday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 283.9 for buying and 287 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moves down to 77.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.5 for buying and 76.65 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.9
|287
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.95
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.25
|185.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.01
|767.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208.2
|210.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.12
|40.52
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.61
|36.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.5
|1.57
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.41
|935.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.33
|61.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.96
|174.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.8
|27.1
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.33
|749.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.25
|210.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.13
|325.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.13
|8.28
Gold prices decreased on Friday in line with the trend in the international market.
On Friday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs215,200, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,500.
Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,124, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,265.
In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Karachi
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Quetta
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Attock
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Multan
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.