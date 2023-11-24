How much will it cost for artificial rain in Lahore to curb smog?

LAHORE – The Punjab government is considering the use of artificial rain also known as cloud seeding in Lahore in an attempt to curb smog that is posing serious threats to health of citizens.

A day earlier, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the government was planning for cloud seeding on November 29 and 30 if the weather is suitable for it.

Artificial rain, also known as cloud seeding, is a weather modification technique that aims to stimulate precipitation. A plane is used to introduce different substances into clouds that further stimulate the formation of raindrops.

Caretaker provincial Information Minister Amir Mir said a team of Chinese experts would reach Pakistan as they have been taken on board for the artificial rain.

He said it will cost around Rs350 million to the government for the artificial rain in the smog-hit areas of Lahore.

Mir said the interim chief minister desired to conduct an experiment during this year.

A day earlier, the Punjab government has issued a notification regarding closure of all educational institutions on Friday and Saturday as party of safety measures for prevention and control of smog disease in the province.

A notification issued by Relief Commission Nabeel Javed had declared Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions as calamity affected areas due to smog. It added that there shall be “restricted movement” in the area of the said divisions.

“All Public and private schools, colleges, universities and educational institutions shall remain closed on Friday and Saturday,” reads the notification.

It said that all markets, shops and restaurants shall open after 3:00pm on Friday and Saturday, adding that all office “shall open after 3:00 PM on Saturday”.