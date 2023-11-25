Indian woman punches husband to death over birthday trip to Dubai

PUNE – An India man died after his wife punched him on the nose when he refused to take her on to Dubai, UAE, for celebrating her birthday.

Police said the incident occurred at an apartment in Wanavadi area of Pune, adding that the couple had a love marriage six years. The victim has been identified as Nikhil Khanna, who was a businessman. His wife Renuk has been arrested by police for interrogation.

"The incident occurred on Friday afternoon. As per the primary investigation, it has been revealed that the couple had a fight because Nikhil did not take Renuka to Dubai to celebrate her birthday and did not give her expensive gifts on other occasions including the couple's wedding anniversary. Renuka was also upset with Nikhil for not giving a favorable response to her wish to go to Delhi to celebrate the birthdays of some relatives," the Times of India quoted a senior police officer at Wanavadi Police station as having said.

The policeman said that the woman punched her husband in the face during the fight, adding that Nikhil's nose and some teeth were broken and he fell unconscious on the spot.

When he was shifted to hospital, doctors pronounced him dead.