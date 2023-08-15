Coke Studio singer Asad Abbas breathes his last

FAISALABAD – Pakistani music industry's renowned folk singer Asad Abbas passed away on Tuesday after losing battle to kidney failure.

The death of the vocalist behind the title track of the blockbuster drama serial “Raqs e Bismil” was confirmed by his brother Haider Abbas.

Last night, the renowned singer slipped into coma after his health condition deteriorated, leading to his death on Tuesday.

Asad, who greatly contributed to the music industry with a number of chart busters, was left almost immovable by his disease days before his death.

In a interview with Daily Pakistan earlier this year, the celebrate singer revealed that he had been dealing with kidney failure for the last seven years and had spent around Rs70 million on his treatment so far. He told that his family had to sell their houses in Lahore and Faisalabad to raise money for his treatment.

He said that Rs10 million and a Mercedes car he won from a music competition too were spent on his treatment. He said that his mother passed away from a heart attack when she learnt that his disease has returned after a very expensive and painful treatment.

Winner of the Pakistan Sangeet Icon and Lux Style Award in music, the “Kadi Aa Mil Sanwal Yar Ve” singer was in dire financial straits due to the ever increasing costs of his medical treatment before his death.