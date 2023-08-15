WATCH: Kinza Hashmi and Karan Wahi shine in Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's music video

Music, a universal language, has consistently transcended borders, fostering a strong mutual admiration between Pakistani and Indian music enthusiasts. The resonance of Pakistani melodies in India and the popularity of Bollywood tunes in Pakistan have been unifying forces, bridging cultural divides through shared musical tastes.

The captivating music video for the track "Mere Ho Jao" has unveiled a captivating duo – the talented Kinza Hashmi and renowned Indian actor Karan Wahi. Karan, known for his notable contributions to Indian dramas, has amassed a devoted fan base in Pakistan. Set against the backdrop of the United Arab Emirates, the video masterfully weaves a tale of emotions, complementing the melodic prowess of the song.

The release of "Mere Ho Jao" has sparked a wave of excitement across the internet, garnering immense attention from music enthusiasts on both sides of the border. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's timeless voice, combined with the visual storytelling prowess of Hashmi and Wahi, has ignited discussions and praise, highlighting the potential for more cross-border musical endeavours.

On the work front, Hashmi was recently seen in Uraan, Tum Se Kehna Tha, Mohlatm, Azmaish, Dil Awaiz, Wehemm, Hook, and Mere Ban Jao.

Wahi, on the other hand, was recently seen in Hundred, Home Dancer, Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2, Daawat-e-Ishq, Have You Met You, and Hate Story 4.