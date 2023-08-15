FACT-CHECK: Has PML-N’s Hina Butt married judge Humayun Dilawar in London?

LAHORE – Social media is abuzz with reports claiming that Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawa, who convicted PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, and PML-N leader Hina Parvez Butt have tied the knot in London.

It is recalled that the judge is currently in United Kingdom to attend a course at a university while Butt was spotted in London yesterday after a video showing her being heckled went viral on social media.

The reports about their alleged marriage started circulating on social media after some YouTube channels shared a video claiming that the PML-N leader and Judge Dilawar are now married.

It also featured an alleged photo showing the judge and Butt with rose garlands around their neck and posing for a photo along with a lawyer.

The video claimed that “the Family Court of London has confirmed their nikkah”. A user of X (formerly Twitter), whose handle carries PTI flag as profile image, also talked about it, saying: “Can anyone confirm the news that Hina butt got married to corrupt judge Dilawar?”.

But this is fake news.

Who is Hina Parvez Butt?

Hina Parvez Butt, who is considered a close aide of PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, was born on January 19, 1982 in Lahore. She obtained the degrees of B.Sc(Hons) Computer Sciences in 2004 and MBA in 2010 from Lahore University of Management Sciences, Lahore (LUMS), winning twice the Dean’s Honour List Awards for B.Sc and MBA. She also qualified with a Masters in International Relations in 2016 from Middlesex University, Dubai.

A politician and a businesswoman, who embarked on these demanding careers at young age. She remained Member, Provincial Assembly of the Punjab during 2013-18 and had been re-elected as Member, Punjab Assembly for the second consecutive term in General Elections 2018 against one of the seats reserved for women.

Who is Judge Humayun Dilawar?

Humayun Dilawar is currently serving as an additional district and session judge in capital city of Pakistan, Islamabad. Lately, he made the headlines when the Toshakhana case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan was fixed for hearing before him.

Earlier this month, he sentenced the former premier to jail for three years after finding him guilty of no declaring the gifts he retained from the Toshkhana in the asset declaration.

Soon after announcing the verdict, which drew mixed response, he went to the UK to attend a course at a University.