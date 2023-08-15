WATCH: Sara Ali Khan kicks off the week with dynamic aerial workout

Sara Ali Khan, famed for her Bollywood debut in 'Kedarnath,' is once again commanding attention, not only for her acting prowess but also for her impressive fitness regimen.

Sharing her passion for both health and fashion, Khan took to Instagram, showcasing her mastery of aerial yoga with graceful ease. Beyond her acting prowess, Sara's infectious positivity and down-to-earth persona have garnered widespread admiration, turning her into a beacon of inspiration.

Khan's latest feat—a captivating aerial yoga video—is currently taking the internet by storm. Sporting a chic black crop top and vibrant orange shorts, she effortlessly flaunts her fitness prowess. Her execution not only exemplifies agility and strength but also creates a mesmerizing visual spectacle.

In the video, she effortlessly manoeuvres through an array of aerial yoga poses, underscoring her unwavering commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

On the work front, Khan will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro... In Dino, Jagan Shakti's untitled project, and Murder Mubarak.