WATCH: Sara Ali Khan kicks off the week with dynamic aerial workout

Sara Ali Khan, famed for her Bollywood debut in 'Kedarnath,' is once again commanding attention, not only for her acting prowess but also for her impressive fitness regimen.
Sharing her passion for both health and fashion, Khan took to Instagram, showcasing her mastery of aerial yoga with graceful ease. Beyond her acting prowess, Sara's infectious positivity and down-to-earth persona have garnered widespread admiration, turning her into a beacon of inspiration.
Khan's latest feat—a captivating aerial yoga video—is currently taking the internet by storm. Sporting a chic black crop top and vibrant orange shorts, she effortlessly flaunts her fitness prowess. Her execution not only exemplifies agility and strength but also creates a mesmerizing visual spectacle.
In the video, she effortlessly manoeuvres through an array of aerial yoga poses, underscoring her unwavering commitment to a healthy lifestyle.
On the work front, Khan will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro... In Dino, Jagan Shakti's untitled project, and Murder Mubarak.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee suffered a Rs3.62 devaluation against the dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday as uncertainty looms larger.
During intra-bank trading on the first working day of the week, the rupee was quoted at 291.75, moving up by over Rs3 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, the rupee moved down by 0.52pc and settled at 288.49 against the greenback as uncertainty looms over the political crisis in the country.
In open market, dollar again crossed 300-mark as benefits of IMF Stand By Agreement fades away.
The local currency continued down trajectory in recent weeks while inflows seemed to have dried up with forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunging $110 million on a weekly basis, dropping to $8.04 billion.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
